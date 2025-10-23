BINWELL MPUNDU URGES SENIOR POLITICIANS TO MENTOR YOUNG LEADERS





By: Justin Banda



Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has expressed concern over the lack of political will to mentor emerging leaders in Zambia.





Speaking on Sun FM TV’s Public Forum, Mr. Mpundu, who also leads the Movement for Good Governance, popularly known as Ichabaice, said senior politicians have failed to adequately prepare the next generation for leadership.





He emphasised the need for older leaders to intentionally pass on their experience and guide young people while there is still time.





Mr. Mpundu acknowledged that only First Republican President Kenneth Kaunda and Sixth Republican President Edgar Lungu made deliberate efforts to appoint young people to leadership roles.





However, he clarified that the movement is not advocating for older politicians to be sidelined. Instead, it promotes a more inclusive approach to leadership — one that allows young people to learn from experience, knowledge, and

wisdom

