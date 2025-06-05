



Bishop Chisanga of Mansa Diocese rejects President HH’s gift of K800,000.





DIOCESE OF MANSA

OFFICE OF THE VICAR GENERAL



Plot 225 Cathedral Road P.O. Box 710036, Mansa Zambia

Cell: +260973696567 +260772168502

Email: vicar_general@domansa.org website: www.domansa.org





STATEMENT ON THE FUNDRAISING EVENT HELD FOR LUBWE MISSION



The Office of the Bishop of the Diocese of Mansa has been receiving diverse and mixed reactions to the circulation of a report on various social media platforms concerning a fundraising event held on Saturday, 31st May 2025, in Samfya. This event was reportedly conducted in preparation for the 120th anniversary celebration since the establishment of the first Catholic Mission station at Lubwe, in the present day Chifunabuli District, scheduled for 28th June 2025.





According to the report, it was publicly announced during the event that the Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, pledged to contribute K800,000 towards the celebration. In addition, the Honourable Minister of Livestock and Fisheries, Engineer Peter Kapala, aspiring candidate for the United Party for National Development (UPND) parliamentary seat for Chifunabuli Constituency, who was the guest of honour at the function – pledged 200 bags of 25kg mealie meal and two cows.





The Diocese wishes to make it clear that the Bishop, Rt. Rev. Patrick Chisanga, OFM Conv., had expressly advised the Parish Priest against proceeding with the fundraising event until clarity was provided regarding the perceived partisan political overtones in its organization. Regrettably, the event went ahead without the consent or blessing of the Bishop.





While the Church values acts of generosity and goodwill, the Diocese of Mansa, guided by a sense of pastoral responsibility and ecclesial integrity, will not accept the aforementioned donations. This decision is informed not by ingratitude, but by a conscientious commitment to uphold the impartiality and moral authority of the Church. The context and manner in which these pledges were made risk compromising the Church’s long-standing position of political neutrality and inclusivity.







The Diocese of Mansa reiterates its unwavering commitment to collaboration, dialogue, and mutual respect with the Government at both national and local levels. However, such cooperation must always be anchored in transparency, inclusiveness, and the non-partisan character of the Church’s mission.





Our Vision of “Embracing everyone with the love of Christ” requires that all diocesan activities, particularly those of a public or mission nature, remain neutral to all persons, regardless of political affiliation. Unfortunately, the organization and execution of the said fundraising event were perceived to carry a partisan bias, thereby excluding many would-be participants and undermining the spirit of unity and communion that the Church stands for.





We urge all Catholic faithful and members of the public to remain vigilant and to continue to support the Church in ways that reinforce her prophetic voice, spiritual mission and social impartiality.





It is the Bishop’s wish that the forthcoming June 28 celebration, be held in a deeply spiritual atmosphere of thanksgiving to God for the 120 years of Catholic witnessing to the Gospel of Christ and contributing to the integral good of the people of Luapula and Zambia at large.





Vicar General (Diocese of Mansa)



[Signature]



Fr. Felix CHIFUMBE



[STAMP: DIOCESE OF MANSA VICAR GENERAL – 03 JUN 2025 – P.O. BOX 710036, MANSA]



A DIOCESE THAT EMBRACES EVERY ONE WITH CHRIST’S LOVE