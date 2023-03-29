Bishop Chomba has been sued for child support

Bishop Chomba’s sex life continues to haunt him

EDWARD Chomba, a self-styled clergyman famous for remixing a Gospel song into a bootlicking anthem for Edgar Lungu, is back in muddy embarrassing legal waters.

The ‘Somone efyo Lungu achita’ singer has been sued for child support in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

According to court documents seen by #Kalemba, Bishop Chomba, who is the former Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Water Development, is said to have sprinkled some of his baby-making ‘worra’ into a random 19 year-old girl he met on Lusaka’s Sheki-Sheki Road instantly inflating her womb.

The said encounter happened barely fourteen days after Bishop Chomba tumbled in the Kankoyo Parliamentary election as PF candidate just as his boss was also being evicted from State House to Chipolopolo defender Stophila Nsunzu’s house by 2.8 million Zambians.

Unlike Miles Sampa’s ex-wife who demanded colossal amounts for their child, the Bishop’s one-night stand lover, Elizabeth Phiri, now aged 20, has sued Bishop Chomba demanding very modest amounts.

“Groceries K700, food K1, 200 medication for anaemia K150. In addition to the child’s needs, Bishop Chomba should provide a sum of K2000 every after three months towards the child’s clothing,” Phiri demanded.

She further requested that the cleric should provide for the child’s medical expenses as she currently suffers anaemia and is malnourished as a result of his negligence.

It is yet to be seen if the man of God who was excommunicated from the Orthodox Church over his inability to keep his zip closed will raise the money for the child.

By Mwaka Ndawa

Kalemba