Bishop George Cosmas Zumaire Lungu responds to Cornelius Mweetwa’s Threats

Bishop George Cosmas Zumaire Lungu, Bishop of Chipata Diocese, responds to Cornelius Mweetwa’s Threats
●”We have a God-given mandate and therefore remain resolved to play our prophetic role, which includes acknowledging the good and denouncing the evil in society.”
A Call for and Declaration of Commitment for Meaningful Dialogue
Further to the statement issued by Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Information and
Media, who is also the Chief Government Spokesperson, at a Press Briefing held on Tuesday
4th March 2025, I wish to indicate the following:
1) That Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata and I, have a God-given mandate and therefore remain resolved to play our prophetic role, which includes acknowledging the good and denouncing the evil in society.
We are mindful of the call that remains relevant to us and our flock, including
our political leaders: “To act justly, to love tenderly and to walk humbly with your God’
Micah 6:8, and
2)
That our doors for meaningful dialogue remain open.
As such, Bishop Msipu and I will
continue to engage government on issues of major concern emanating from our local
communities under our pastoral care.
As we celebrated Ash Wednesday this week and
embarked on our Lenten Journey as Pilgrims of Hope, we were providentially reminded
that we are Christ’s ambassadors of reconciliation (2 Corinthians 5:20-6:2).
By this message we are challenged to reach out to each other and extend an olive branch.
It is therefore our hope and prayer that government officials will equally be open and continue to respectfully engage us as a Local Church regarding their issues of concern.
Our willingness and commitment to engage in dialogue is based on our mutual desire to work together for the improvement of the welfare of our people, especially those who are most vulnerable and neglected in our communities
I wish you all a meaning ful and fruitful Lenten journey.
Mweetwa should have kept his big mouth shut, instead of threatening Bishop Phiri.
The Bishop was merely speaking on behalf of the millions of voiceless citizens who are scared of speaking up because Hakainde will arrest them for dissent or hate speech, and detain them for years without charge or trial. Zambians are fleeing the country to avoid persecution, and thankfully, other countries are giving them shelter. Interpol is not even helping Hakainde extradite these innocent citizens back to Zambia, because they know that we have an oppressive regime bent to stay in power forever, yet they are useless at governance. Hakainde has now run out of excuses for his bare incompetence, as our economy is in free fall. The Kwacha has less value than toilet paper, yet Hakainde keeps boasting that the economy is very strong.
Reject tribalism, corruption and oppression.
Vote wisely in 2026.
I dont think Bishop Lungu has responded to “a threat” as Hon Mweetwa did not threaten anyone.However the UPND must be aware that as they get ever closer to the 2026 general elections,PF through Tonse is preparing, by all means possible,to unleash vermin such as yourself to cause chaos and propaaganda on the market
Bwana, check yourself, you will soon regret. Criminals are running away for fear of imprisonment. Why don’t you yourself run away to any destination. The hate you harbour will vindicate you. Have a long spoon you man/woman.
Bishop Lungu, you sound more mature than those few lost men of the cloth.
Meaningful dialogue is that which is done on a round table with each one telling their story as it were.
If one goes and stands on an anthill and starts lying about the other person to the masses where the subject person can not defend themselves, then there is a problem there. Simple minds easily believe what they hear, but ofcourse the truth is with the people who know and see what the other person is doing.
Remember, tribe does not feed individual homes. Leadership benefits very few individuals and those that are being used to campaign for them.
But, one must make comparisons between good and bad.
Can one say the lies Bishop Msipu propagated were genuine and justified?
Is he joining the tribal politicians in trying to win the votes using their numbers?
If you have anything to discuss with government, engage them, not fighting them or washing dirty linen in public.
That is decency.
If you desparage government behind pulpits you will be sighted as members of the opposition using their positions in the catholic Church to fight government and not the Catholic Church itself fighting government. It is the individuals with their individual agendas that will be addressed.
So, childish politics should not be condoned because it is lowering the quality of leadership.
So, the media is also bought, but even without the media, people see first.