Bishop George Cosmas Zumaire Lungu responds to Cornelius Mweetwa’s Threats

Bishop George Cosmas Zumaire Lungu, Bishop of Chipata Diocese, responds to Cornelius Mweetwa’s Threats

●”We have a God-given mandate and therefore remain resolved to play our prophetic role, which includes acknowledging the good and denouncing the evil in society.”

A Call for and Declaration of Commitment for Meaningful Dialogue

Further to the statement issued by Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, Minister of Information and

Media, who is also the Chief Government Spokesperson, at a Press Briefing held on Tuesday

4th March 2025, I wish to indicate the following:

1) That Bishop Gabriel Msipu Phiri, the Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Chipata and I, have a God-given mandate and therefore remain resolved to play our prophetic role, which includes acknowledging the good and denouncing the evil in society.

We are mindful of the call that remains relevant to us and our flock, including

our political leaders: “To act justly, to love tenderly and to walk humbly with your God’

Micah 6:8, and

2)

That our doors for meaningful dialogue remain open.

As such, Bishop Msipu and I will

continue to engage government on issues of major concern emanating from our local

communities under our pastoral care.

As we celebrated Ash Wednesday this week and

embarked on our Lenten Journey as Pilgrims of Hope, we were providentially reminded

that we are Christ’s ambassadors of reconciliation (2 Corinthians 5:20-6:2).

By this message we are challenged to reach out to each other and extend an olive branch.

It is therefore our hope and prayer that government officials will equally be open and continue to respectfully engage us as a Local Church regarding their issues of concern.

Our willingness and commitment to engage in dialogue is based on our mutual desire to work together for the improvement of the welfare of our people, especially those who are most vulnerable and neglected in our communities

I wish you all a meaning ful and fruitful Lenten journey.