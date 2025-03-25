BISHOP MAMBO PROTESTED OVER ACC ALLEGED THREATS ON MPOHA BUSINESS EMPIRE, COURT HEARD



March 25, 2025 – Lusaka



The Lusaka Magistrates’ Court heard that Bishop John Mambo the spiritual leader of the renowned businessman Clever Mpoha protested when the Anti-Corruption Commission officers demanded that Dr Mpoha should testify against ex Defence Permanent Secretary Sturdy Mwale or his business empire will be ruined.





And it was also heard that the Commission has never bothered to respond to the complaint letter which Dr Mpoha’s lawyer Kapungwe Nchito wrote and delivered to them.



This is in the matter where Mpoha, Mwale and Eagle Trading International Limited are accused of corruption involving K8.5 million the charge they have denied.





When the matter came before Financial Economic Crimes Court, State witness Desmond Chibola narrated to Court that on November 16, 2021 they summoned Dr Mpoha for the purpose of getting a warn and caution statement.



He told Court that they identified a suitable room where the interview could take place ensuring that there were no offensive items, good ventilation and with sufficient light.





He testified that when Dr Mpoha came he was in the company of three lawyers and other persons including Bishop Mambo.



According to him he explained to Mpoha that he was called at the Commission to get from him a warn and caution statement because he was suspect.





He was told that in the event that he choose to give a statement, it shall be used in Court as evidence but that that he was not under any obligation to give statement if he choose to do so because it was his right.



However, according to defence lawyers they argued that despite their client Dr Mpoha who chose to remain quiet the ACC squeezed him to give a statement.





One of the defence lawyers Milner Katolo asked the witness if Dr Mpoha at some point changed his decision of remaining silent, he answered No!



But you continued to ask questions when he said No?” the witness responded in the affirmative.





The witness told court that he asked Dr Mpoha about 35 questions which took about 4 hours during the interview process which the defence described as a strategy to wear down their client as they knew that he was hyper pensive.





When the witness was asked to produce the note book he was using during the interviews he said that he had misplaced it.



When he was told that Bishop Mambo left the Commission in protest because Dr Mpoha was threatened that his business will be destroyed if he does not testify against Mr Mwale, he said No.



