BISHOP MASUPA REJECTS CALLS TO ABOLISH THE NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER, FASTING, AND RECONCILIATION





The Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) has firmly rejected calls to abolish the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation, describing such demands as baseless and lacking national consensus.





speaking to Sun FM TV News, ICOZ president Bishop David Masupa expressed concern over what he termed the politicization of the day, particularly in light of recent controversies surrounding the funeral of former President Edgar Lungu.





Bishop Masupa emphasized that the Day of Prayer transcends politics and has been instrumental in promoting national values and unity.





he noted that this was the very reason President Lungu established the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs in 2015, a move aimed at institutionalizing moral and spiritual renewal.





he further argued that any decision to abolish the day should be informed by broad-based consultation, not social media sentiment.



Sun FM