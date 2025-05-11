BISHOP SIAME URGES CITIZENS TO MAKE SUSTAINABLE CHOICES FOR ENVIRONMENTAL RESTORATION



…Real change for the environment starts with us, not with politicians—let’s take action to recreate a sustainable earth.





Dr. Rodwell Siame, Bishop of the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Lusaka Presbytery, has encouraged citizens to make deliberate, thoughtful choices that promote environmental sustainability and help mitigate climate change.



Dr. Siame emphasized that expecting politicians alone to solve environmental issues is futile, stressing the essential role of individual responsibility.





Addressing the congregation at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka during a thanksgiving service for God’s favor, rainfall, and the farming season, Dr. Siame reminded attendees that citizens share blame for the harmful impacts of climate change now facing the country.

“As citizens, we must act responsibly. We ought to be mindful of how our actions contribute to climate change. It’s time to change our behavior and the way we care for Mother Earth,” he said.





He further explained that many negative effects of climate change are self-induced, resulting from the choices and actions of citizens.



“Those of you entrusted as civil servants, you have a duty to uphold. Yet, some continue to allocate plots in areas that shouldn’t be developed. We must transform our conduct as a people,” he added.





Bishop Siame stressed that the responsibility to restore and sustain the earth falls on everyone, to safeguard its future for generations to come.



Zambia is only beginning to recover from a severe drought that threatened food security and led to an energy crisis.





Despite these climate challenges, the nation’s economy saw 4% growth—a result commended by economists and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).





In gratitude for the recent favorable rainy season, the church and government have organized thanksgiving prayers nationwide to honor and thank the Lord.





President Hakainde Hichilema accompanied by the First Lady is also attending the thanksgiving service.



