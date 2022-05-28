ARCHBISHOP MWAMBA HONOURED IN UK

Acceptance speech of the President of the United National Independence Party (UNIP) Bishop Musonda Trevor Selwyn Mwamba at the Extraordinary Council Ceremony Confering on him the Freedom of the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham Award, 27th May, 2022.

Let the records show that the stipulated time of 3 minutes for the acceptance speech has been duly complied with; however the salutations following are in extra time in accordance with Fifa by-laws!

The Deputy Lieutenant Mr Ian Pittaway, The Worshipful the Mayor of Barking and Dagenham, Councillor Faruk Choudhury, The Member of Parliament for Barking Dame Margaret Hodge, The Leader of the Council Councillor Darren Rodwell, The Deputy Leaders Councillors Saima Ashraf and Dominic Twomey, Councillors, Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen.

William Clark’s book, “The Lives of the Great and the Good – Honorary Freeman of the City of London”, is about people who have been admitted as Honorary Freemen.

Splendid characters comprising the good, the rogues, and now me.

How I was awarded this rare prestigious Freedom of the Borough Award beats me! This Council has in my judicious opinion the wisest, visionary, innovative and progressive councillors in London, the ‘Bold and Beautiful’!

So reflecting on how I got it during my nine hour flight here 36,000 feet near heaven I could only attribute it to Barking madness and being a clergy, God, for divine negligence.

I am delightfully thrilled that you all had a moment of collective madness and God dropping the ball, to award me this Freedom of the Borough Award which is irrevocable.

I now join illustrious recipients such as Paul Ince a great footballer; Dora Challingsworth, a great social activist; Sandie Shaw a great singer; Claire Symonds she did a sterling job as acting Chief Executive of the Council during the pandemic.

Now, it can be proudly said the Bish is among the great and good and rogues!

Am immensely grateful to receive this Award from a Borough I love so dearly and was blessed to be Vicar of. A Borough incomparable over the centuries as a place where momentous historical political and religious events have taken place.

I dedicate this award to my younger brother Robert who died in New York a month ago.

Robert was a ‘guitarist extraordinaire’.

His debut album “Coastin’ featured three Grammy Award-Winning artists, and a Grammy nominee.

He performed many times at the two top Jazz Clubs in the World – “Blue Note” in New York City (NYC) and “Blues Alley” in Washington DC.

He was awarded the United States Congressional Award for Outstanding Service to the Community. Our purpose on earth is to love and serve humanity through the unique talents God has given each one of us.

The Freedom of the Borough Award honours this purpose to love and serve our community. It’s about passionately working for just and good causes in our community. We tried to do so through St Margaret’s Church; we tried to do so through the Barking and Dagenham Faith Forum; we tried to do so in partnership with the enlightened leadership of the Council led by the ‘old man’ councillor Darren Rodwell!

The Award to me is ours together for no person is an island entire on their own we are all part of the main. Together we have worked, together we work, together we shall work, to create One Borough; where every person is respected, loved, valued, treasured, and diversity is cherished, and every person can actualize their God given talents and gifts.

Mr. Mayor I thank you for the honour bestowed on me and my family I shall cherish it forever.

God bless the Borough.