Bishop Trevor Mwamba wins UNIP Battle again

Col. Henry Muyoba ordered to stay away from UNIP Affairs





The Lusaka High Court has again reaffirmed Bishop Trevor Mwamba as leader of UNIP

The Court has also warned the faction led by Col. Henry Muyoba to stay clear away from the affairs of the Party.





This is according to the Ruling issued on 9th May 2025 by Lusaka High Court Judge, Hon. Charles Zulu.



The court has also reinstated the Secretary General, Lazarus Mulenga Mwiche appointed by the Central Committee of Bishop Mwamba.



The court has also affirmed the earlier injunction issued against Muyoba and his parallel party conference that the orders remained in force.





The Registrar of Societies has been advised to take the directives and the details of the ruling.