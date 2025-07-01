Bizarre! A 70-year-old Ugandan granny Safiina Namukwaya gives birth to twins

Extraordinary! A70 year old granny in Uganda has given birth to twins.

Hailing from the Masaka District, Ms Safiina Namukwaya underwent In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) under the supervision of Dr Edward Sali, performed at the Women’s Hospital International Fertility Centre.



Prior to admittance into the labour room, Ms Namukwaya conveyed her hope in receiving a favourable outcome, stating that a colleague had given her the confidence that she would eventually have a child through the procedure.

Not in her wildest dreams did she ever want to carry a set of twins at her current age, even if a boy and a girl complete the bundle.

She is aware of the surprise it has brought, yet she explains with insistence that carrying twins never crossed her mind.

According to biology, women usually experience menopause between the ages of 45 to 55 which indicates the end of their reproductive phase, as stated by the World Health Organisation. Ms Namukwaya expresses that her companion has not visited her as he disapproves of the notion of a woman carrying twins.

However, Dr Sali has taken care of all the necessary arrangements.

Namukwaya attributes her decision to conceive to the bitter taunts she received because of her childless status.

As she watched the joy of other couples experiencing parenthood and knowing that she had helped care for their children as they grew and went off into the world, she knew that she too would like to enjoy motherhood.

She says that the yearning to have a child at her old age has always been her dream.

She recalls when a young boy mocked her, insinuating that her mother had cursed her to stay barren and grow old, unloved and alone.

In 1992, Mrs. Namukwaya lost her husband and she suffered a miscarriage during her marriage.

After four years, she entered another relationship but faced the emotional obstacles of not being able to conceive.

When asked how she’ll cope up with fending for the babies, she responds humbly, saying, “To be honest, I have no idea. All I know is that God holds everything in his hands. Sometimes it gets overwhelming tending to one child alone, but now I have been blessed with twins although my health is in poor condition.

“Without having the energy to sustain food for survival, I hardly feel confident. However, people seem to vouch that every baby brings blessings and I have faith in that.”