Bizarre as lady who was declared dead and about to be buried comes back to life

THAILAND – A 65-year-old woman in Nonthaburi, on the outskirts of Bangkok, shocked her family when she knocked from inside her coffin after being declared dead.

Chonthirat Sakulkoo, who had been unwell for two years, was cared for by her brother, Mongkol Sakulkoo. When she was found unresponsive, Mongkol assumed she had passed away and began preparations for her cremation.

“All the documents had been issued, and we placed her in a coffin,” Mongkol explained.

However, before the cremation, Mongkol took Chonthirat to Chulalongkorn University Hospital to fulfill her wish to donate organs, but the hospital refused to accept her without an official death certificate.

At the Wat Rat Prakongtham crematorium, staff also insisted on a doctor’s certification before proceeding. It was during this discussion that Chonthirat suddenly knocked from inside the coffin.

Mongkol, surprised, asked to have the coffin opened, where family members were stunned to see her eyes slightly open and knocking.

Doctors later diagnosed Chonthirat with acute hypoglycaemia, a condition that causes dangerously low blood sugar and can mimic death-like symptoms.

She is now receiving proper medical care at Bang Yai Hospital.