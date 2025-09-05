Bizarre theories emerge as Kim Jong Un’s staff filmed ‘destroying all traces of his presence’ after meeting Putin

A Russian journalist has shared a video of Kim Jong Un’s staff allegedly ‘destroying all traces of his presence’ after meeting Vladimir Putin in China.

The pair had a sit-down chat after attending a military parade in Beijing, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Putin was full of praise for the North Korean leader who agreed to send about 15,000 troops to fight against Ukraine in Russia.

According to South Korean assessments, they also sent large quantities weapons to help with Putin’s three-year invasion of Ukraine.

Following the talks, Russian state media reported that Kim insisted that providing any assistance to Russia was North Korea’s ‘fraternal duty’.

“If there’s anything I can do for you and the people of Russia, if there is more that needs to be done, I will consider it as a fraternal duty, an obligation that we surely need to bear, and will be prepared to do everything possible to help,” he said.

After the pair met in Beijing, a video uploaded by Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev on Telegram, appeared to show North Korean staff wipe down all the furniture that Kim had touched.

As well as whisking away his glass, two staff members were seen anxiously polishing the backrest of the chair he was sat on.

One theory suggests that this appears to be an attempt to remove all traces of his DNA.

“After the negotiations, the staff accompanying the head of the DPRK carefully destroyed all traces of Kim’s presence,” Yunashev said on Yunashev Live.

“They took away the glass from which he drank, wiped the upholstery of the chair and those parts of the furniture that the Korean leader touched.

“The official part of the meeting ended, Putin and Kim left the office very satisfied and went to drink tea in a more relaxed atmosphere.”

It comes after Japanese and South Korean intelligence alleged that Kim travelled to China with his own private toilet, again to protect his DNA.

The New York Post reports that the lavatory was on his green armored train that took him to Beijing on Tuesday (2 September).

“The physical condition of the supreme leader has a major impact on the North Korean regime,” a South Korean intelligence official told Nikkei Asia, a Japan-based English-language news outlet.

“North Korea makes a particular effort to seal off anything related to that, such as hair and excrement.”

The Daily Mail also reports that Putin’s Federal Protection Service (FPS) have been collecting his wee and poo in sealed bags when he is abroad since 2017 to prevent other leaders from gaining ‘intelligence’ about his health.