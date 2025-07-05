Blac Chyna has called off her engagement to songwriter Derrick Milano.

Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White, has called off her engagement to songwriter Derrick Milano.

Recall that the duo got engaged in October 2024 at Howard University’s homecoming celebration. The pair had been dating for over a year before the engagement.

In a recent Instagram post, Angela White announced she had parted ways with Derrick Milano, but will maintain a positive relationship with him.

Despite the split, the reality star believes God’s guidance is leading them on the right path as they go their separate ways.

Her post reads, “After much prayer and reflection, Derrick and I have decided to call off the engagement. We love each other deeply and are still good friends, but we both believe that God’s guidance has shown us this is the right path for both of us as we continue each other’s journeys. May we find peace and fulfillment in his divine will. Trusting that his plan is greater for us”.

This is not Blac Chyna’s first engagement to be called off. She was previously engaged to Rob Kardashian, but they broke up in 2017. She also had a previous engagement to Tyga.