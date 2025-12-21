Black Driver Held Against Her Will By White Man Who Claimed He Owns the Road

Jakara Wilson, an African American woman from Florida making a grocery delivery, was held against her will after getting stuck in mud on a rural road. A 70-year-old man, Richard Fritzinger, blocked her van and claimed he owned the road. He was later sentenced to only 2 years probation.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the incident happened on January 17 in Altoona, a tiny town in Marion County. While delivering for Kroger, Wilson took a wrong turn, and her van became stuck near the Ocala National Forest. She called a tow truck, as company policy requires, and notified the customers about the delay.

While waiting, a young woman approached her window and offered her grandfather’s help for $100. Wilson refused, since the tow truck was already on its way. That’s when Fritzinger stepped in, standing in front of the vehicle and claiming only he had the right to pull the van out. He refused to move, daring Wilson to run over him.

Fritzinger’s adult grandson joined the confrontation, shoving the tow truck driver in a brief scuffle. He even tried to involve his dog, which walked away. The situation escalated, with Fritzinger continuing to block Wilson’s van. Feeling unsafe, she called 911.

Deputy Jett Bloom arrived and reviewed video footage Wilson had recorded, which confirmed her account. Fritzinger was arrested and later convicted of felony false imprisonment in July. Wilson shared the footage on TikTok last month, highlighting the chaotic encounter and Fritzinger’s surprisingly light sentence of two years’ probation.

The case drew attention online, with many supporting Wilson and some suggesting the incident may have been a scheme to charge drivers trapped in the mud.