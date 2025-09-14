Black Educator Known as “Teacher Bae” Has Parents Concerned About What She Wears to School

Ms. Williams, also known online as “Teacher Bae,” is under fire after sharing TikTok videos of herself in revealing outfits filmed inside classrooms and hallways. Her clips, which mix fashion poses with teaching settings, have drawn sharp criticism from viewers.

Williams, whose TikTok account has over 134,000 followers, calls herself both an educator and a fashion influencer. Her content often blends runway-style walks with classroom backdrops, drawing millions of views while raising concerns among viewers.

One viral clip shows her dancing in a school hallway while wearing a nude pencil skirt, white blouse, and lace-up heels. Another feature her in a sheer maxi skirt paired with a black top with a bow and a designer purse, a style consistent with her online persona.

According to the New York Post, the video that drew the most outrage shows her writing on a whiteboard in fitted trousers, which many viewers said were intentionally chosen to highlight her figure. One comment said, “She’s setting up the camera just so people can see her butt jiggle.”

Comments on her page include calls for stricter dress codes and even demands for an investigation. “Schools need to start enforcing teacher dress codes. You look great, but wrong time and place,” one viewer wrote. Another added that she’s “trying to look sexy for kids.”

Williams, however, has not backed down. In a response video, she told critics, “Y’all are miserable,” adding that many parents of her former students still support her. She continues to post fashion-forward content from school grounds despite the uproar.