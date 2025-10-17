Black Girl Found in Plastic Container Had Been Dead for a Year, Never Reported Missing

Jacqueline Torres, a 12-year-old African American girl from Torrington, Connecticut, was found dead in a plastic container behind an abandoned home. Police believe she was killed a year ago, and no one had ever reported her missing.

According to WLBT, investigators believe Jacqueline was killed last fall in Farmington. Her body was allegedly hidden in her family’s basement before being moved to New Britain when they relocated. The remains were found last week after an anonymous tip led police to the abandoned property.

Authorities have charged Jacqueline’s mother, Karla Garcia, and her boyfriend, Jonatan Nanita, with murder. They also face charges of child cruelty, unlawful restraint, and improper disposal of a body. Jacqueline’s aunt, Jackelyn Garcia, was charged with child cruelty and endangerment.

Police believe Jacqueline endured ongoing abuse and malnourishment before her death. Her father, Victor Torres, said he had been living out of state and did not have custody of his daughter.

School records show Jacqueline attended New Britain schools from kindergarten through fifth grade. But her mother withdrew her before sixth grade, telling officials she would be homeschooled after the family moved to Farmington. The decision has sparked concern among advocates over Connecticut’s lack of oversight for homeschooling families.

Christina D. Ghio, the state’s acting Child Advocate, said the case highlights how “Connecticut’s complete lack of oversight” for homeschooled children can let some parents isolate and abuse them without detection.

The Department of Children and Families confirmed Jacqueline’s siblings are safe and now in state custody. Officials said a full review is underway to examine the agency’s prior involvement with the family and what support was provided.

Jacqueline’s autopsy results are still pending. Karla Garcia and Nanita are being held on $5 million bond each, while Jackelyn Garcia’s bond was set at $1 million.