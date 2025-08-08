Black Man Arrested For Having Three Wives. None of Them Knew Each Other

Henry Betsey Jr., a 50-year-old African American man from Florida who managed to marry three different women — without any of them knowing about the others — has been sentenced for felony bigamy. He was convicted after it was revealed that he wed the women in separate counties to avoid detection, ultimately leaving all three blindsided when his secret unraveled.

On July 31, a judge sentenced Betsey to two years of probation, sparing him jail time but marking him as a convicted felon. None of the women knew each other before the investigation, and all learned of his deceit only after one wife decided to dig into his background.

According to People, the first to uncover the scheme was Tonya Betsey, who married Henry in November 2020 after meeting him on Tinder. Suspicious, she began searching county records across Florida and discovered that her husband was still married to two other women: Michele Betsey and Brandy Betsey.

Michele, who married him in November 2022 just three weeks after meeting on Match.com, said she was stunned when Tonya reached out. Brandy, who wed him in February 2022 after meeting on Stir, told the court he “said all the right things” and seemed like the perfect partner — until the truth came out.

All three women say they met Henry through dating websites and married him in local courthouse ceremonies. According to reports, his dating profile described him as a man seeking a “beautiful woman who understands the ups and downs of life” and who was “trustworthy” with “no games.” In reality, they believe his motive was financial gain, accusing him of targeting them to access their money. The court learned that the marriages spanned just two years, from 2020 to 2022.

When Henry pleaded guilty to the felony charge in May, he appeared with a new girlfriend by his side. At his sentencing, however, he faced the three women he had deceived.

In court, he apologized to them, their families, and his own, saying, “This is something that I didn’t wish to be part of.” Judge Merritt ultimately ordered him to stay off social media and have no contact with his wives as part of his probation terms.

Despite his apology, none of the women accepted it as genuine. Tonya later told ABC Action News she believed his words were only spoken because “it was recommended by his attorney” and that she doubted he felt any real remorse. Brandy and Michele shared similar sentiments, saying they saw his charm as a calculated act rather than an honest connection.

Hernando County inmate records confirm Henry Betsey Jr. was released from custody the same day he was sentenced. While he avoided prison, his actions — and the heartbreak they caused — have left three women united in disappointment, bound not by love, but by the deception of the same man.