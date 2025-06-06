Black Parents Given Wrong Ashes Because Their Baby’s Body was Hidden by Funeral Home

Chris Parham and LaQuanda Brown, African American parents from White Plains, Maryland, who lost their 2-month-old son, Coi’Seir, later found out the funeral home gave them the wrong ashes. They then discovered their baby’s body was hidden at the funeral home owners’ private home. The family had waited weeks before getting their son Coi’Seir’s ashes from Heaven Bound Crematorium. But it turned out the crematorium never cremated him. Instead, his body was found decomposing in the same clothes he wore at his funeral, inside the home of Heaven Bound’s owners, Rosa Turner and Brandon Williams.

According to Fox 5 DC, Heaven Bound Crematorium had a troubled history. In 2017, the Maryland Death Services Oversight Board cited them for mishandling human remains. Earlier this year, the crematorium was shut down when investigators found bodies stacked in cardboard boxes. But no one expected the remains to be kept at the owners’ house.

Chris and LaQuanda had worked with Stewart Funeral Home in Washington, D.C., for their son’s arrangements. They still don’t know how Coi’Seir’s body ended up with Heaven Bound’s owners, feeling betrayed by both businesses.

They have filed a $10 million lawsuit against Stewart Funeral Home, Heaven Bound, and its owners. They are also demanding criminal charges. Authorities have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway.