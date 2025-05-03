Black Tape’s Grumpy Grannies’ Court Protests Against Due Process, Shameful

By Farai Ruvanyathi

The black tape demonstration staged yesterday by some opposition members at the courts of law, protesting the sentencing of former Lumezi MP Munir Zulu, was nothing short of a moral and political paradox.

To any observer aware of Zulu’s reckless and unrestrained tongue, but unaware that he was being sentenced, the demonstration could easily have been mistaken for a symbolic plea urging him to tame his speech. It resembled the old parental gesture of placing a finger over the mouth to caution children against mischief and noise.

Let us be clear: Munir Zulu’s loose and inflammatory language had the potential to incite tribal conflict in Zambia, conflict that could have led to irreparable damage and, God forbid, even genocide. He crossed the legal and moral line, and the only appropriate recourse was for the law to take its course through due process.

The law, everywhere in the world, is like a shifting spanner, or more aptly, like a python. It constricts slowly but surely, and the more one resists, the tighter the grip. The online slander perpetuated by Zulu and other irresponsible actors like the notorious ‘Why Me’ were not harmless jokes; they had devastating real-world consequences. Innocent people were defamed, families torn apart, marriages ruined, reputations that took years to build, destroyed in seconds, some victims even contemplating suicide under the heavy weight of falsehood and shame. Unacceptable!

It is, therefore, profoundly shameful and morally disturbing to witness a group of elderly men and women, many of them grey-haired, people who ought to be custodians of wisdom and family values, reducing themselves to a laughable public display in defence of such behavior. Their conduct was not only embarrassing; it was a betrayal of the very values they should be protecting.

The strategy of these opposition figures has become increasingly clear: if they cannot have power, they are willing to set the country on fire. This scorched-earth mentality, where nothing is sacred, not even truth, peace, or the dignity of public institutions, is dangerous and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

Zambia is not a playground for political arsonists. We are a nation of laws, values, and responsibilities. The law, like the python, will continue to deal with such deliberate mischief with firm precision, tightening its grip on chaos, deceit, and impunity. And rightly so.

Let these opposition leaders, act their age, uphold national values, and recognize that freedom without responsibility is the gateway to anarchy. Let us stand for truth, peace, and justice, not for toxic populism disguised as protest. Shame!