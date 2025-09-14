Black Woman Reveals How She Handles Comments About Her Blonde, Blue-Eyed Daughter

Alex McCurry, an African American mom of three, went viral after sharing her parenting journey online. Her youngest daughter, born with blonde hair, blue eyes, and light skin, has drawn constant questions and criticism about her parentage both on social media and in real life.

Alex and her husband, Rob, who is white, welcomed their third child through IVF. Unlike their older children, their youngest, affectionately called “Pudge Pudge,” has noticeably fair features. The couple initially questioned whether there had been a mistake, but medical tests confirmed the baby was biologically theirs.

Online, Alex’s videos often receive comments suggesting infidelity. She responds with humor while also pointing out the bias behind such remarks. In one case, when a viewer asked how to block her page, Alex posted a lighthearted tutorial showing the process.

The criticism hasn’t been limited to the internet. In public, she has been mistaken for her daughter’s nanny and once followed in a grocery store by a stranger who thought the child might have been stolen. Alex believes these interactions expose racial bias rather than genuine concern.

“I try to handle it with grace and patience because this is not the most common-looking kind of family, but at the end of the day, it’s none of anybody’s business,” she told People. “Like, as long as the kid looks healthy and is doing great and looks like they’re in a loving situation, that’s what matters. So coming up to us and saying anything is really exposing [the] racial bias that you have.”

Despite the criticism, Alex continues to share her family life to highlight that families come in many forms. She teaches her children about their African American, Irish, and Dominican heritage and uses music like James Brown’s “I’m Black and I’m Proud” to build pride in their identity.

Looking ahead, Alex knows her youngest daughter will face more questions as she grows older. She hopes that by preparing her children with knowledge and confidence, they will embrace their background without fear. For Alex, love defines a family more than appearances ever could.