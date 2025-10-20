BLACKOUT ON BILL 7: WITHOUT THE MANDATE OF THE INQUIRIES ACT, THE ‘TECHNICAL COMMITTEE’ IS A LAWLESS CLUB – AND ITS PAYCHECKS ARE NOW PERSONAL DEBTS!- Sensio Banda

BLACKOUT ON BILL 7: WITHOUT THE MANDATE OF THE INQUIRIES ACT, THE ‘TECHNICAL COMMITTEE’ IS A LAWLESS CLUB – AND ITS PAYCHECKS ARE NOW PERSONAL DEBTS!





The Inquiries Act (Chapter 41 of the Laws of Zambia) is the statutory foundation for establishing commissions of inquiry. It grants the President power to issue commissions but strictly limits that power. Section 2(2) requires that every commission specify the subject, nature, and extent of its inquiry and outline key procedures, including appointment of a chairperson, quorum, timelines, and whether proceedings are public. Section 2(4) further mandates publication of the commission in the Gazette by statutory instrument, while Section 5 compels commissioners to act “in accordance with the terms of the commission concerned.”





These provisions are not optional, they define legality. A body purporting to act as a commission under this Act must be duly gazetted, have clear Terms of Reference (ToR), and operate within its mandate. Without these, it lacks lawful status.





By all available evidence, the Technical Committee on Bill 7 of 2025 fails to meet these statutory requirements. There are no publicly disclosed Terms of Reference, no statutory instrument gazetting its establishment, and no clarity on its scope, membership, or procedures. Without these, the committee has no legal authority to function. In effect, it operates outside the Inquiries Act, making it illegal rather than merely irregular.





This illegality carries direct fiscal consequences. Section 18 of the Inquiries Act ties remuneration, fees, and expenses to funds appropriated by Parliament under a valid commission. Without a lawful basis, all payments to committee members amount to unauthorized expenditure. Allowances, per diems, and reimbursements thus lack legal standing, and recipients may be personally liable to refund such sums to the national Treasury. Similarly, any reports, recommendations, or findings issued by the committee are legally void.





The absence of a valid mandate also undermines key safeguards, public oversight, procedural transparency, and accountability, creating fertile ground for misuse of public funds and executive overreach. The opacity surrounding the committee’s creation erodes public confidence in constitutional reform processes and signals a worrying disregard for the rule of law.





This is not a technical oversight but a fundamental breach of constitutional governance. Establishing a committee outside statutory limits sets a dangerous precedent, suggesting that the Executive can act without legal restraint. When those charged with reforming the Constitution disregard the very laws meant to guide such processes, legitimacy collapses.





At the heart of this issue lies a simple principle: no one is above the law. Without a gazetted commission and defined ToR, the Technical Committee on Bill 7 operates without legal authority. Its actions, expenses, and outputs cannot be shielded by political convenience. Every allowance and payment made under this shadowy mandate risks recovery, and those involved may face personal liability for benefiting from an unlawful process.





If tested in court or examined by oversight institutions, the likely outcome is clear—nullification of the committee’s work and claw-back of all unlawfully disbursed funds. The warning is therefore unequivocal: in Zambia, public authority derives from law, not discretion.





Transparency is not optional. Legality is not negotiable. And impunity, especially where public money and constitutional reform intersect, will not stand.





The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province