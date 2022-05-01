BLESS FOR MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE COUNTRY ~ VICE PRESIDENT

Republican Vice President Mrs. Mutale Nalumango has thanked the people of Copperbelt for the decisive vote in the last general election. The Vice President called on Zambians to brass themselves for massive and unprecedented Development in the country under the New Dawn administration. She was speaking on her arrival at Zambia Airforce Ndola Military base enroute to Kitwe for this year’s Labour Day celebrations.

The Vice President said government is committed to maintaining peace and order, the very reason why Law enforcement agencies should ensure professionalism and public officers in their work.

The Vice President who was recieved to a thunderous welcome said she was in the Province to grace this year’s Labour Day celebrations and called on everyone to join in the cerebrations as we are all workers in the eyes of God.

And Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo said Copperbelt Province is politically stable and that the implementation of government policies are on course. The Minister however revealed that there are simingly delays in the implementation of the CDF programmes something he has communicated to his counterpart the Minister of Local Government and rural infrastructure.

