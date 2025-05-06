BLOGGER ELIAS MUSYANI JAILED FOR HARASSING YO MAPS AND WIFE KIDIST ONLINE

BLOGGER JAILED FOR HARASSING YO MAPS AND WIFE KIDIST ONLINE



The FOX Newspaper



In a landmark case that’s turning heads across the nation, blogger Elias Musyani has been sentenced to six months in prison and fined K70,000 for cyber harassment targeting popular musician Yo Maps and his wife, Kidist.





Musyani was found guilty of using social media platforms to post defamatory and abusive content about the couple, crossing legal boundaries meant to protect individuals from online abuse.

This ruling sends a powerful message about the consequences of digital misconduct and could set a precedent for how cyberbullying is handled in Zambia.