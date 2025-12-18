BLOOD, POWER AND THE COURTROOM: CARTEL BOSS FACES DAY OF RECKONING

The long arm of the law is finally closing in on alleged Big Five Cartel kingpin Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. In a dramatic legal turn, the explosive criminal case against Matlala and his co-accused has been escalated to the Gauteng High Court, where it is set to roar into action on 29 January 2025.

At the heart of the case is a chilling 2023 shooting incident that has sent shockwaves through both the underworld and the public. Prosecutors allege that Matlala and his associates were involved in a carefully planned plot that went horribly wrong with charges including attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder now firmly on the table.

As one of the most feared and talked-about figures linked to organised crime, Matlala’s High Court showdown is expected to draw intense scrutiny. All eyes will be on the dock as the state prepares to lay bare its case in what could become one of the most high-profile criminal trials of the year.

