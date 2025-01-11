Bob Marley: One Love’ Film Earns Six Nominations At 2025 NAACP Image Awards

Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley: One Love film has earned six nominations at the upcoming 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

The 2024 film, which chronicles a period in the life of the legendary Jamaican musician, will compete for the top honor of ‘Outstanding Motion Picture’ against other films such as Bad Boys: Ride or Die, The Piano Lesson, The Six Triple Eight, and Wicked.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is nominated for his portrayal of Bob Marley, facing stiff competition from André Holland (Exhibiting Forgiveness), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), John David Washington (The Piano Lesson), and Martin Lawrence (Bad Boys: Ride or Die).

Lashana Lynch is nominated for her role in the film as Rita Marley, competing with Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Kerry Washington (The Six Triple Eight), Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One), and Regina King (Shirley).

Reinaldo Marcus Green is nominated for ‘Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture’ for his work on Bob Marley: One Love, competing against Jeymes Samuel (The Book of Clarence), Malcolm Washington (The Piano Lesson), RaMell Ross (Nickel Boys), and Steve McQueen (Blitz).

In the ‘Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture’ category, the ensemble cast of Bob Marley: One Love has been nominated, competing with the casts of The Book of Clarence, The Piano Lesson, The Six Triple Eight, and Wicked.

The film’s soundtrack, which features Bob Marley’s iconic music, is nominated for ‘Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.’ It faces competition from soundtracks of Genius: MLK/X, Reasonable Doubt (Season 2), The Book of Clarence, and Wicked.

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual event presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) to recognize exceptional performances in various forms of media, including film, television, theatre, music, and literature. Similar to other awards such as the Oscars and the Grammys, the Image Awards has over 40 categories that are voted on by members of the NAACP.

In the music categories, Jump, a song by South African singer Tyla featuring Dancehall artist Skillibeng and rapper Gunna is nominated for Outstanding International Song.

Fellow Jamaican artist Skip Marley also garnered a nomination for Close, marking his second NAACP Image Award nod after a 2021 nomination for Outstanding New Artist.

The 2025 winners will be announced on February 22 during the two-hour live broadcast of the 56th NAACP Image Awards from the Pasadena Civic Center, airing on BET and CBS.

In 2023, TEMS won the award for ‘Outstanding International Song’ with her cover of Bob Marley’s No Woman, No Cry.

Koffee’s summer hit Lockdown won the award in 2021.