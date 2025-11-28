Bobi Wine Raises Alarm Over Possible 2026 Election Rigging



Uganda’s  opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) has accused the government of plotting to rig the 2026 elections.





According to him, his team has “reliable information” that security agencies plan to provoke chaos and impose a curfew ahead of voting — a scenario he says mirrors the deadly 2020 unrest.





Bobi Wine also criticized Electoral Commission chair Simon Byabakama for remaining silent on alleged illegalities, urging him to resign if he can’t ensure transparency.





The government, however, has dismissed the claims. Authorities argue that Bobi Wine’s NUP party is the one that has repeatedly violated campaign rules — citing past incidents like unauthorized convoys, blocking highways, clashes with police, vandalism of police vehicles, and defying agreed rally routes.





The Electoral Commission maintains that all candidates must follow the guidelines and says it will address any verified misconduct by security forces or political actors.