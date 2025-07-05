Bodies of Diogo Jota and his brother arrive at church in Portugal

The bodies of Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva have arrived at a church in Portugal ahead of their funeral.

Mourners will gather early this morning to pay their respects at a wake in Gondomar after Jota, 28, and his sibling d!ed in a fiery crash on Thursday, July 3.

Jose Manuel Macedo, the local parish priest, said the wake would take place at 8am at the nearby Capela de Ressurreicao before their funeral at the Igreja Matriz, the Catholic church next door, on Saturday morning at 10am.

‘We’re available to celebrate [their life] with everyone and to share the pain and the Christian hope,’ Macedo told CNN.

The tyre of Jota’s Lamborghini Huracan is said to have blown out while overtaking another vehicle on the A-52 at Cernadilla near Zamora, just ten miles over the border from Portugal. The supercar then came off the road, rolled, and burst into flames.

The crash, which took place at around 12.35am, also ignited the surrounding vegetation. The emergency services were called but the brothers could not be saved.

Jota and his brother Andre, 26, were reportedly on a road trip to Santander to catch a ferry to Britain after he was advised not to fly following lung surgery.

Spanish government official Angel Blanco said the siblings d!ed at the scene.

This morning’s wake will take place just a half-hour drive from Jota’s home city of Porto, northern Portugal – where just two weeks ago the 28-year-old married his childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso in a service packed with family and friends.