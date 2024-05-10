Boeing 737 at an airport in Senegal catches fire and goes off runway

A plane, carrying 85 people, crashed at the airport in Dakar, Senegal. 10 people were hurt according to the Transport Minister and an airline safety group.

“Our plane is on fire,” wrote musician Cheick Siriman Sissoko on Facebook. He posted a picture of passengers sliding down emergency slides at night while flames covered one side of the plane.

Transport Minister El Malick Ndiaye said that on Wednesday the Air Senegal flight, operated by TransAir, was going to Bamako, Mali. There were 79 passengers, two pilots, and four cabin crew on board. The airport opened again on Thursday morning after being closed at night.

The people who were hurt were taken to the hospital, while the rest were brought to a hotel to relax. Boeing told the airlines to ask for a comment about the situation.

This was the third time a Boeing airplane was in trouble this week. On Thursday, 190 people were safely taken off a plane in Turkey because one of its tires burst when it landed at a southern airport. This information was shared by Turkey’s transportation ministry.

The company has been facing a lot of problems since a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January, causing a big hole in the plane. In February, Boeing was told by the Federal Aviation Administration to come up with a plan in 90 days to fix its plane-building problems and make sure its planes are safe.

The incident has made people look very closely at Boeing because two crashes with Boeing 737 Max planes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people. Around twelve family members of people who died in the second plane crash want the US government to bring back a criminal fraud charge against the company. They believe Boeing broke the terms of a 2021 agreement.

In April, a person who used to work for Boeing, Sam Salehpour, told the government that the company was making airplanes too fast and not doing it right. This could make the airplanes break.

The Aviation Safety Network keeps track of plane crashes and said that the plane was a Boeing 737-38J. Pictures of the broken plane in a field with foam to put out fires were posted on X, which used to be called Twitter. One engine seems to have broken and a wing is also broken according to the pictures.

ASN is part of a group called Flight Safety Foundation. This group wants to make sure that air travel is safe and keeps track of accidents.