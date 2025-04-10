Bolt, other victims of multibillion-dollar fraud that shocked Jamaica could soon receive partial compensation

Victims who lost their monies in the multibillion-dollar fraud case at the Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) in Jamaica could soon receive partial compensation. As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, sprinting legend Usain Bolt lost $12 million in the investment fraud case that made headlines in his home nation.

According to Jamaica Gleaner, an April 3 notice stated that starting from May, victims will be receiving partial payments of the monies they lost. Caydion Campbell, who is the trustee of the SSL Victims Compensation Fund, stated in the notice that the fund was set up “to facilitate payouts to victims of the alleged fraud.”

Victims have been given up to April 30 to provide proof of claims. “We are seeking to make a partial distribution to these clients in May 2025 and invite all affected clients, who have not yet done so, to submit their POCs…,” the notice said. “Your submission should include any supporting documentation or other forms of evidence to substantiate actual losses suffered due to the alleged fraudulent activities.”

In a February 2025 interview on The Fix podcast, Bolt, 38, revealed he was yet to be reimbursed after losing $12 million in the investment fraud case. Bolt touched on the topic when he was responding to rumors that he wasn’t talking about the scam because he had been reimbursed, Loop Jamaica reported. Bolt, however, said that was not the case.

“And people, mi nuh get back mi money, so stop… If you know who I am, no matter wah gwaan inna mi life, you know say mi nuh say nutten ’bout it. I am always the person to make it float round till it leave,” Bolt explained at the time.

Elsewhere in the interview, Bolt registered his displeasure with the slow pace of investigations. “The government alone really can do nothing big bout this,” Bolt stated. He also said he did not think authorities were putting in the required effort to get to the bottom of the case, Loop Jamaica reported.

“Personally, if they were doing enough, it would a reach certain level already. It’s been two years and… mi can’t come to you and say, ‘Alright, it reach yah so’, or ‘We a look up or we a look down’. It nuh deh no weh,” Bolt explained.

He said he was exploring the possibility of talking to the international media to bring more attention to the scam and as a way of putting those investigating the case on their toes.