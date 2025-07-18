BOOMPLAY OWES SOME ZAMBIAN ARTISTS OVER 2 YEARS WORTH DUES, IT NEEDS TO BE SUED – DJ MZENGA MAN





Renowned Zambian creative DJ Mzenga Man has revealed that music digital streaming platform Boomplay owes most Zambian artists a lot of money as the company has not made obligatory payments in over two years.





In the social media post making the revelation, he wrote, “For over 2 years, Boomplay hasn’t been paying most Zed artists. They are owing ndalama zambili. It will be nice to “SUE” this company soon enough for damages.”





In 2023, top producer and rapper KB Killa Beats spoke highly about the platform, dismissing David Kazadi’s claim that the platform didn’t “make sense.”





The producer then revealed that 80% of his earnings that year came from Boomplay but acknowledged the platform delays in making payments compared to Spotify.





Earlier this year, industry players, mostly artists, including KB, who once advocated for the streaming platform, turned around calling for fellow artists to switch to other DSPs such as Spotify, Apple and Tidal as they paid better.





Not long after that, digital distribution services such as TuneCore announced to it’s users that they would no longer be distributing to the streaming platform highlighting just how bad things are with the Boomplay.





Zambian artists have switched, as most albums and projects released in 2025 are not available on the streaming platform.



The revelation by DJ Mzenga Man has shocked social users and Zambian music consumers.





They have therefore joined the producer in calling for relevant authorities, eg., the Zambia Association of Musicians, to take appropriate measures in order for the artist to be paid their dues.





The question that most social users are asking is, why are some artists still submitting their music to the streaming platform despite the troubles others are constantly complaining about and have made them abandon it?



