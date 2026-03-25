BOOTPRINTS OF WAR: US ‘QUIETLY PLOTS’ GROUND STRIKES INSIDE IRAN



A dramatic escalation may be looming as the United States is reportedly preparing for possible ground operations inside Iran a move that would mark a major turning point in the conflict.





Military planners are said to be exploring scenarios including paratroopers seizing Kharg Island, the critical hub handling around 90% of Iran’s oil exports, while Marines could target strategic islands near the Strait of Hormuz. Elite U.S. special forces are also reportedly being considered for precision raids on nuclear facilities.





If confirmed, this would signal a shift far beyond airstrikes into direct boots-on-the-ground warfare. The reported plans come as Donald Trump faces mounting pressure over stalled diplomacy.





Now deep into the crisis, the once firm “no ground troops” stance appears to be softening raising fears that the conflict could either force a rapid resolution or spiral into a devastating regional war.