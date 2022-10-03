Boozing Lusaka teacher explains why he beats his wife

WHILE Gender Based Violence is being frowned upon more and more, last Friday, Kapila Primary School teacher had the audacity to stand before a packed court and justify why he occasionally administers doses of corporal punishment on his wife.

This is in a matter where Debora Lukasa aged 36 of 15 miles in Lusaka filed to reconcile with her husband Boyd Mubita of the same area.

It was brought to the attention of the Lusaka Boma Local Court that Mubita, a dedicated imbiber of all sorts of intoxicating beverage was in the habit of shifting the Tarven atmosphere of loud music and violent fights to his home after drinking sprees.

Lukasa explained that Mubita practices martial arts on her and the children.

“My husband has a problem every time he drinks alcohol, he comes home very late and starts playing loud music as though it’s a bar.

“Sometimes he comes and wakes the entire house to beat me and my children,” Lukasa narrated.

She has accused Mubita of being in the habit of stealing her money for business to maintain his record of being a buyer of alcohol.

“I have told my husband that if he wants to correct the children in the house, he can do it when he is sobber, but he always waits to get drunk to insult and beat the children,” Lukasa said.

In defense, Mubita said he beats his wife because he finds the house dirty.

” the house is always dirty, you find that they eat lunch but refuse to clean the dishes waiting for a child who will come around 16:00 hours from school to wash the dirty dishes. Sometimes I find the bed the way I left it unmade,” Mubita said.

He added that his wife has also spoiled the children to an extent where they don’t heed to anything He says.

“You find that the child she came with in marriage just eats lunch and goes in her room to sleep without cleaning the dishes or the house waiting for those who have gone to school to come clean and when I say anything she speaks on her behalf that they have duties she can’t work for her friends” Mubita said.

He said the house was too untidy for his liking and his wife to not see anything wrong with the state of the hygiene that is why he would beat them to pump some sense in them

The couple has been married for 13 years and have two children together aged between 6 and 11 years.

However, Lukasa also has an 18 year old daughter whom she entered with into marriage.

The two parties have since stated in their final submissions that they want to live in peace with each other.

And Justice Martha Tembo adjourned the matter to October 20 to monitor if the couple is willing to work on their weakness in a bid to save their marriage.

Justice Tembo encouraged the couple to go and ensure they adjust on the issues brought to light in the court.

She said the couple will be monitored how they live starting today until October 20 when judgement will be determined.

By Mwiche Nalwimba

Kalemba