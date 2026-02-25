BOTSWANA CHIEF URGES REVIEW OF KAZUNGULA BRIDGE CROSSING FEES





CHIEF of Botswana’s Kazungula Village, Kgosi Morgan Mkakhanga, has expressed concern over what he describes as prohibitively high fees charged to residents crossing the Kazungula Bridge from the Zambian side using private vehicles.





The traditional leader says the current charges exceeding 2,000 pula about K2,755.60 are beyond the reach of ordinary citizens, particularly local residents who rely on the crossing for daily economic and social activities.

Speaking during the ongoing launch of the Kazungula Bridge Authority in Kasane, Kgosi Mkakhanga appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema, and his Botswana counterpart, Advocate Duma Boko, to urgently review the crossing fees.





Kgosi Mkakhanga says the charges should be made affordable for local communities, noting that the Kazungula Bridge was built to unite people and facilitate shared prosperity.





He adds that the bridge should remain a lasting symbol of progress founded on partnership, trust, and regional unity.



