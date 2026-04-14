BOTSWANA HAS NO SEA. NO SHIPS. NO NAVY — BUT 17 VESSELS ARE SAILING UNDER ITS FLAG





Botswana’s President Duma Boko is sounding the alarm after the International Maritime Organization confirmed that at least 17 vessels are illegally operating under Botswana’s flag a landlocked nation with zero coastline, zero navy, and zero ship registry.





These ships are part of the global “Dark Fleet” ghost vessels that disguise their identities to smuggle sanctioned Iranian oil past international authorities. And they chose Botswana’s flag deliberately.





Why? Because Botswana has one of the cleanest reputations on the African continent. Criminals are weaponizing that clean image to avoid scrutiny on dangerous routes like the Strait of Hormuz.





Botswana did not authorize this. Botswana does not benefit from this. Yet Botswana now finds itself linked to one of the most dangerous geopolitical flashpoints on the plane





This is not just Botswana’s problem. Across Africa Guinea, Madagascar, Cameroon, Gabon foreign criminal networks are stealing our flags, our names, and our reputations to do their dirty work. Africa is being used as a cover while others count the money.





President Boko is asking the right question: WHO IS DOING THIS TO US?



Africa deserves an answer.







What should African nations do to protect their flags from being hijacked by criminal networks?



African hype media