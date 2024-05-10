Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery are among the five nominees for the award.

Iraola earned his spot on the shortlist following a remarkable debut season with Bournemouth.

Despite a challenging beginning, the coach successfully guided his team to the top half of the table, earning recognition alongside esteemed managers like Arteta, Guardiola, and Klopp.

Emery, who has also had a successful campaign with Aston Villa, joins the quartet. Villa aims to secure a top-four finish and qualify for the next season’s Champions League.

Bournemouth endured a winless streak in their initial nine matches of the season. However, Iraola’s squad secured a victory against Burnley on October 23rd, marking their first three-point haul.

As the Premier League resumes this weekend, all five managers and their teams are set to return to action.

Arteta and Klopp will persist in their title race, with City confronting Fulham and Arsenal visiting Manchester United.

In the meantime, Liverpool will clash against Aston Villa on Monday, with Emery’s squad eyeing a potential top-four finish if results align favorably.