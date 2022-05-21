BOWMAN LUSAMBO ‘S PR MAN WRITES A DAMAGE CONTROL ARTICLE MEANT TO DECEIVE HH THAT LUSAMBO HAS CHANGED WHEN IN FACT NOT

BOWMAN LUSAMBO TURNS NEW PAGE IN POLITICS; APOLOGIES AND SEEKS FORGIVENESS FOR ANY INJURIOUS WORDS USED AGAINST PRESIDENT HH

“Over the last few months, we have engaged in heightened criticism of President Hakainde Hichilema’s New Dawn administration.

Understandably so, our criticism has been premised on the strong understanding that the UPND over promised during election campaigns. Our heavy handed approach to our politics has been driven by a clear conviction that Zambia deserves better and can and should be better.

The UPND received a resounding mandate from the Zambian people on 12th August 2021, that victory gave them an opportunity to preside over our national affairs for five years. Taking full recognisance that the UPND still has well over four years to govern, we wish to announce that our approach to politics will now change. We will allow our colleagues to enjoy and fully execute their mandate. We will engage in matters that only go to develop the nation. We will not dwell on name calling, character assassination and tribal divisiveness. Our approach henceforth shall be civil, fortified on facts and delivered with the full sincerity on the need for nation building.

As we do so, we will not take our eyes off our collective resolve to develop this country. We will voice out when need arises. We will point issues that we do not agree with but the central theme of our message will be development.

Our primary focus will now be on serving the people of Kabushi. With the new CDF model, we believe, working together with our people in Kabushic we can deliver sustainable solutions to the problems that continue to plaque us in our Constituency.

It is evident that President Hichilema and his government have inflicted pain on me and my family, we forgive him wholeheartedly and we don’t hold any grudges. In the same token, we know that some of our actions and words may have injured the Head of State and the First Family, from the deepest part of our hearts, we apologize and seek his forgiveness. We wish to turn a new page in our approach to politics and our first point of call is for us to make peace with all those we may wronged in our previous manner of conducting politics.

We remain resolved to support President Hichilema’s fight against corruption. We believe this fight is noble and intended to help develop Zambia. If there are any resources that belong to Zambia that may have been looted, they should be recovered and rechanneled for the benefit of all.

We also strongly believe that this fight should be conducted in a just, fair and humane manner.

We will support this government to deliver to the Zambian people as they promised because if the UPND delivers, Zambia wins.”

Hon. Bowman C. Lusambo, M.P

Kabushi Constituency