Bowman Lusambo Freezes Chief  Nkana Bank account

A judge has allowed the freezing of Chief Nkana(Godfrey Shamanena)’s bank accounts pending determination of a lawsuit filed against him by jailed former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo.









Lusaka High Court Judge Irene Mbewe upheld an injunction restriction the accounts because Mr Lusambo presented adequate evidence to justify why the accounts should be frozen.





Mr Lusambo applied for the injunction fearing that that the chief would use the money which is subject of a lawsuit.





The politician sued Chief Nkana demanding payment of US$105,000 allegedly owed to him from the sale of Bismark Mining Limited.



He submitted that he was at all material times actively involved in the facilitation and investment processes relating to the sale of Bismark Mining Limited.





He said the defendant, Chief Nkana, received the full sale proceeds in respect of the sale of the mine.



The plaintiff submits that at various times in 2021 and 2022, he facilitated negotiations and invested substantial resources into legal and commercial efforts to ultimately sale Bismark Mining Limited.





He said he is supposed to be paid US$105,000 for having facilitated the negotiations, submissions the chief countered.





Mr Lusambo also filed for a Mareva injunction to the chiefs’ freeze accounts.



A Mareva injunction, or freezing order, prevents a defendant from disposing of or concealing their assets to avoid satisfying a future judgment





In her ruling, Judge Mbewe said Mr Lusambo had proved that the defendant is about to dispose or remove the property (money).



“The plaintiff has reason to believe the asset may be diverted before judgement in this matter is delivered.





“This conviction is based on the fact that the defendant intend to have use of the said money in dispute, the ruling reads.





“The plaintiff believes this is real and actually confirmed by the defendant in his affidavit in opposition which himself deposed that the monies are meant to facilitate his treatment abroad,” Judge Mbewe said.





She said by his own admission, the chief wants to use of the money to meet his medical conditions.



“…for the above reasons I sustain the ex-parte mareva injunction granted on July 16 2015, pending the hearing and determination of the main matter”.



(Mwebantu, Thursday, 2nd October, 2025)