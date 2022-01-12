BOWMAN OWNS 49 HOUSES IN LUSAKA, ACC DETAINS HIM OVER UNEXPLAINED WEALTH

By Tenson Mkhala and Mwenya Mofya,

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has detained former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo in a matter where he is being investigated for possessing property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

And News Diggers has learnt that the former minister owns 49 houses in Lusaka alone, with more in Kabwe, Kitwe and Ndola.

“The investigation is over property believed to be proceeds of crime. When he was called he was being asked to explain how he owns the houses in question. So far it has been established that he owns 49 in Lusaka alone. So he was being asked to explain hose by house, but he was not cooperating. This is why he was even detained because he was basically just making noise during the interrogation. The questioning takes time and this is just in Lusaka, but he also has more houses in Kabwe, Kitwe and Ndola,” sources close to the investigation narrated.

Lusambo’s lawyer, Makebi Zulu, however said his client was detained without a charge, adding that the ACC was instructed to do that by some unknown people.

Meanwhile, Lusambo says what he is going through is persecution.

Addressing journalists, Tuesday, ACC Spokesperson Queen Chibwe said a warn and caution statement had been recorded from Lusambo, but that investigations in the matter were ongoing.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission has today summoned former Lusaka Province Minister Mr Bowman Lusambo to appear before the Commission. This is in connection with an investigation which borders on allegations against Mr Lusambo for being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Investigations into the matter are still on-going,” said Chibwe.

And after undergoing a 7-hour long interrogation, Lusambo, who arrived at the ACC headquarters on a bicycle, emerged in the company of investigations officers who escorted him to a police vehicle.

Zulu told journalists that his client was being detained without a charge following some instructions.

“Our client has been detained without a charge. The officers have informed us that they were instructed to detain him so he is being taken to Ridgeway police station, that’s where he will be detained then we will come back tomorrow but all the processes were finished, warn and caution statement was administered, we have a statement but the instructions are that he should not be released so we will proceed tomorrow,” said Makebi.

Asked who was issuing such instructions, he said, “We don’t know, the officers kept going out and coming back, but…”

Meanwhile, Lusambo said he was suffering persecution.

“The IMF is still there, we will continue suffering, all this you are seeing is persecution by Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s government but we are not going to stop talking,” said Lusambo being being whisked away to a police vehicle.

Lusambo is supposed to reappear at 08:00 hours on Wednesday.

Credit: News Diggers