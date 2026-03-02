BOWMAN LUSAMBO TO APPEAL HIGH COURT’S UPHOLDING OF 4-YEAR JAIL TERM





FORMER Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo’s lawyer Charles Changano says they will appeal against the High Court judgement that upheld his client’s 4-year imprisonment in the Court of Appeal.





Mr. Changano tells Phoenix News that the legal team has received instructions to pursue an appeal and is studying the written judgement to identify grounds of law to rely on.





He has expressed confidence that the appeal will succeed, citing issues with the trial and High Court’s handling of Mr. Lusambo’s parliamentary earnings, allowances, and business income as legitimate sources used to acquire the property in question.





Mr. Changano says the appeal will also argue that testimony from the National Assembly and property owner was not given proper weight, and currency valuation issues need fresh consideration.





A three-judge panel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court on Friday upheld Mr. Lusambo’s sentence, dismissing his appeal against convictions for corrupt acquisition of public property, tax evasion, and related offences.



PN