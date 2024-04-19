BOWMAN LUSAMBO VISITS CHIPOLOPOLO LEGEND ‘RAINFORD KALABA’ AT UTH.

Former Lusaka Province Minister Hon Bowman Chilosha Lusambo has visited former Chipolopolo midfielder Rainford Kalaba who is still admitted at the University Teaching Hospital UTH after suffering a road traffic accident recently.

Hon Lusambo spent a brief moment visiting the legendary footballer who he says is making steady progress towards recovery.

“Spent a brief moment with him and it was encouraging that Ba Master is making steady progress towards recovery. We also met Rainford’s Mother and offered support to her and the Kalaba family as they nurse their son” Hon Lusambo says.

Hon Lusambo has since commended the UTH medical team attended to the former Chipolopolo star for how tirelessly they are working to improve his condition.

“We wish to commend the hardworking team at UTH who are working tirelessly to restore Rainford’s health” he says.

And Hon Lusambo has implored all Zambians and football fans across the world to continue praying for Kalaba as he continues to make steady progress towards recovery

We wait to see him back on his two feet, he says.