Bowman Lusambo visits Malole MP in hospital in Johannesburg

Hon. Bowman Chilosha Lusambo visits Malole MP in hospital in Johannesburg. He shared;

“I had a chance to visit Hon. Robert Kalimi, Member of Parliament for Malole who is hospitalized In Johannesburg, South Africa for specialist treatment. He was evacuated here after suffering injuries in a road crash in July.

I was happy to see that Hon. Kalimi is now on the road to recovery, his speech has returned and he is now undergoing physiotherapy.

He told me that he is eager to return home to see his family and friends and to continue representing his people in Parliament.

I jokingly told him that he needs to return to Parliament quickly as he is the only one capable of handling the Speaker who seems to be going her own way.

Special thanks goes to the nursing staff at NetCare Garden City Hospital for their hard work and professionalism in restoring our brought to good health and for their warm reception accorded to me this morning.

Hon. Kalimi is a good comrade who happens to be one of my sureties for bail for one of my court cases for which grateful. I can’t wait to see my good comrade back home and on his two feet.”