‎Bowman, Munir, Chilangwa, Chitotela are political prisoners – Fube

‎By Mubanga Mubanga

‎Chilubi member of parliament Mulenga Fube (PF) says former MPs for Kawambwa, Pabambashe and Lumezi, Nickson Chilangwa, Ronald Chitotela and Munir Zulu respectively, are political prisoners who have been jailed using trumped-up charges.



‎In an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, Fube said the current administration did not want the three to be part of the political mobilisation ahead of the August 13 general elections, hence the decision to jail them using trumped-up charges.



‎“And l think this is now becoming very frustrating. And l think we cannot have certain laws apply to certain citizens, while some other citizens cannot even see the four walls of the police cell, when they have committed serious crimes,” Fube said.

“We know that, many of these are, starting with Mr Chitotela, Bena Bowman Lusambo, Chitotela and the like, they have been given

