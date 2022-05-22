BOWMAN’S APOLOGY IS STRENGTH IN A HEALING NATION.

Statement: Lufwanyama 21st May 2022.

Apologising can be difficult to navigate and so can be forgiveness.

Learning to apologise has benenefits as there benefits in forgiveness.

The apology by Honorable Bowman Lusambo should not be taken for weakness or as a sign of surrender, but as a sign of strength for a progressive nation.



What I see from Bowman apology is progression of a nation headed in the right direction to progressive nation.

His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema is on record having said he wants to bring healing to the nation and such healing should not be devoid of forgiveness.



Bowman’s apology to me should be part of the healing process that the country should experience.

As the Head of State and father of the nation, President Hakainde Hichilema embede in his heart an extra big heart to have a forgiving heart.



An opology from whatever angle you look at it from comes with respect and sincerity of heart, it can create an opportunity for a relationship to mend , heal and even grow a nation.

I would like to outline the power of apology with three main elements;

1- Acknowledgement- Being able to see how your actions impact others is key to making a sincere apology and my view Honourable Lisambo has acknowledged that.



2- Remorse and empathy- Remorse is truly feeling bad for what you have done and Bowman has expressed that.

Empathy is putting yourself in the other person’s shoes and know how they feel and am sure Bowman has shown leadership in that area

3- Restitution – This means taking action to provide an act or service to make up for the transgression- Bowman Lusambo has taken mature action by apologising.

When an apology contains the three components listed above then it’s meant to give benefit to both the receiver of the apology and the giver of the apology.



Bowman’s apology which I personally support will allow for the repair of the relationship of even even other politicians on the political field.

Bowman’s apology will open up genuine communication or actions to take place through the power of an apology.

Since an opology has been rendered, President HH should no longer perceive Bowman as personal threat to the governance system, but as a contributor to the healing process.

Bowman’s apology should help those calling for his blood to move past their anger prevent themselves from being stuck in the past.

Let this apology open up doors to forgiveness.



I compare Bowman apology to the story of the prodigal son in LUKE 15:11-32.

His return did not please his brother, but the father welcomed him anyway.

President HH receive your son and allow him to participate in the development of the nation on the positive side.

As a Zambian who understands the art of forgiveness I personally support Bowman apology as one of our goes to healing our nation.

Bishop Victor kalesha

Citygate Christian Center- Zambia