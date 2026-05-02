Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather’s US passport set to be revoked over $7m tax debt

Boxing legend, Floyd Mayweather is reportedly set to have his US passport revoked over an unpaid tax bill worth more than $7.25million.

Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger claims Mayweather, who earned upwards of $1bn over the course of his legendary boxing career, has been notified by the IRS of its intention to revoke his passport over an unresolved seriously delinquent tax debt.

The 49-year-old can prevent his documents from being taken by paying the debt in full or reaching an instalment agreement or settlement with the Department of Justice.

Other options for Mayweather are to establish his tax debt isn’t collectible due to financial hardship or being the victim of identity theft, or file for bankruptcy.

The IRS reportedly informed him of its intention to notify the Department of State in late March, almost a month before he announced his scheduled exhibition against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis in Athens.

The bout, which is slated to go ahead on June 27, is now in jeopardy amid his tax dispute.

Mayweather’s legal problems have been mounting in 2026 amid allegations of unpaid bills despite earning a reported 10 figures in the ring.

The Michigan native and Nevada resident was sued in February by the owner of his luxury New York City condo for $330,000. He signed a lease in December 2024 but he stopped paying rent in July 2025, according to a lawsuit filed in February.

That lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County, accuses Mayweather, his ‘jewelry consultant’ friend Jona Rechnitz and others of stiffing Jet Set Aircraft for a $105,690 charter flight to Turks and Caicos back in September.

Coincidentally, or not, Mayweather has been finding ways to raise his own cash.

In December, Business Insider reported he sold Air Mayweather, his Gulfstream jet, along with his mansions in Beverly Hills and Miami. And earlier this year, he filed a lawsuit against Showtime claiming the network owed him ‘at least’ $340 million over allegations of fraud.

Paramount, which owns Showtime, has dismissed the lawsuit as ‘baseless.’