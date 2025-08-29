Boyfriend arrested as his girlfriend d!es inside his room

The Osun State Police Command has launched an investigation into the mysterious death of a young woman, Bidemi Omole, in Esa-Oke town.

Bidemi reportedly died shortly after arriving at the home of her boyfriend, Yinka, last Friday evening.

Sources say she suddenly fell ill and passed away around 9:30 pm, sparking panic in the community.

News of her death quickly spread, prompting residents to rush to Yinka’s house in the Oke Esa area.

A neighbour, Taye, said she heard cries for help and saw a large crowd already gathered by the time she arrived.

Security officers were at the scene, but the situation was tense and it was already late at night.

Taye also noted that Bidemi had likely been heading to a Friday night vigil, which she regularly attended.

The police have since arrested Yinka, who remains in custody as investigations continue.