Boyfriend sets community ablaze after girlfriend dumps him

A 38-year-old man in Ghana is said to have set a neighborhood ablaze after his girlfriend broke up with him. Per Modern Ghana, the incident occurred in Kumasi, which is the capital city of the West African nation’s Ashanti Region.

The suspect, identified as Victor Antwi, is said to have gotten agitated after his girlfriend Gladys Sarfowaah, 25, decided to break up with him because of abusive and threatening behavior.

Residents said Antwi had subjected Sarfowaah to emotional abuse for a very long while, adding that he had also been persistently threatening her with a firearm from the initial stages of their relationship. Sarfowaah is said to have taken the decision to break up with him because she feared for her life.

But Antwi took issue with her decision, and he snuck into Sarfowaah’s home during a soccer match before setting the property ablaze. The fire, however, engulfed other homes and displaced families.

Antwi fled the scene in the wake of the incident, and he had not yet been arrested at the time of this report.