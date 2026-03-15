Breaking: Brazil blocks Trump envoy amid election interference fears





Authorities in Brazil have revoked the visa of U.S. adviser Darren Beattie after he reportedly planned to visit jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro and meet his son Flávio Bolsonaro, a potential presidential candidate.





Officials warned the visit could amount to foreign interference in Brazil’s upcoming election. The country’s Supreme Court also blocked Beattie from meeting Bolsonaro in prison.





The controversy has raised tensions between Brazil and the United States, whose president Donald Trump has previously supported Bolsonaro.



Source: The New York Times