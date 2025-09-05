Brazilian Billionaire leaves entire fortune to Neymar

A Brazilian billionaire who has never met Neymar has reportedly left his entire will to the superstar footballer.

The former Barcelona star, 33, is claimed to have been given the enormous sum of £846million by an unidentified deceased man from Brazil who is said to have been a billionaire.

According to Brazilian outlet RIC, the will was formalised at an office in Porto Alegre and authenticated on June 12 with two witnesses allegedly present.

The matter is now purportedly subject to clearance from Brazilian courts if Neymar is to be named as the individual’s heir, who has potentially chosen him because he is reportedly childless and single.

Neymar has not publicly commented on reports surrounding the fortune, but the will could be subject to legal complications even if it is approved.

The businessman allegedly opted to give it to Neymar because he ‘identifies with [him] on a personal level, per local media reports.

He is said to admire Neymar’s tight family bonds, especially the player’s relationship with his dad, Neymar Sr., which ‘reminds him of his own late father’.

The winger is now back in Brazil, having opted to return to his boyhood club Santos in January following an ill-fated spell with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

He scored three goals in 14 appearances during the second half of the 2024-25 campaign – having previously netted 136 goals in 225 games in his first spell at the club from 2009 to 2013.

