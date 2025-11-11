A Brazilian former UFC fighter has been found de@d in prison while facing charges of kidn@pping and strangling his wife.

Godofredo Pepey, 38, had been in a Florida jail since the end of June after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting his wife, Samara Mello.

Samara and her lawyer, Gaudenio Santiago, were informed yesterday of the mixed martial artist’s de@th.

Mr Santiago said in a plea to Brazilian media, where the news was first reported this afternoon: “The death of someone in custody is a serious matter.

Ex-UFC star found de@d in prison while facing charges of kidn@pping and strangling his wife

“There are procedures that must be followed by the American authorities, and any and all news will be released by those authorities. Until then, I ask for respect for the family, his wife Samara, and that you avoid malicious comments and speculation, so as not to cause further suffering.”

Pepey, born Godofredo Castro de Oliveira in the north-eastern Brazilian city of Fortaleza, got his start in martial arts training alongside his brother Godofredo Claudio, who was a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

He had his first professional MMA fight in 2003, aged just 15, and then took a three-year break before returning to active competition in 2006.

He made his UFC debut in 2012, fighting for the next six years until the world’s largest MMA promotion opted not to renew his contract.

He notched up 13 wins during his 21-match professional career, four by knockout and eight by submission.

Pepey was arrested on June 30 in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and told he faced charges stemming from an alleged assault on his wife.

Samara reacted by posting a photo of her disfigured face saying: “I want to say what many will never say: domestic violence is real in the world of sports, and in the combat sports community, it is still a taboo that few have the courage to mention.

“Today, I am rebuilding my life and am immensely grateful to have survived so that I can now make a difference in the lives of other women.

Ex-UFC star found de@d in prison while facing charges of kidn@pping and strangling his wife

“I hope that the authorities in Brazil and around the world understand that the blood on my face and body is on the hands of those who still see femicide as a statistic and do not do enough to change that.”

The former UFC veteran’s brother, a fight school leader, said at the time: “My brother made a mistake. Now he will be held accountable and suffer the consequences of man’s law and God’s law.

“I know that many here, as they are already doing elsewhere, will use this mistake to measure and judge, but it is not my place to do such a thing. The team does not condone any attitude that may violate our principles, and this extends to anyone who is part of it.”