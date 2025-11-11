Brazilian legend Ronaldo says Cristiano Ronaldo is not the greatest player of all time

Brazilian legend, Ronaldo Nazario, has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is not the greatest player of all time, but acknowledged that the Portuguese star is ranked among the top 10 in history.

In an interview with ESPN, the two-time World Cup champion shared his honest opinion on CR7

“Cristiano has scored goals in every way possible, even after changing positions. That’s not easy to do; he’s definitely among the best players ever. But the best? I don’t agree. I respect his opinion, but I’d place him in the top 10,” said the former Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Barcelona striker.

The Brazilian, widely regarded as one of the most talented forwards of all time, also addressed his own place in the sport. “Honestly, I don’t like to get involved in those discussions. Some people have a very high opinion of themselves. I prefer to let others talk about my performances, what I did, and what I was, rather than talk about myself,” he explained.

Ronaldo Nazario’s comments came after Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent interview with journalist Piers Morgan, where the Portuguese forward discussed his legacy and his goals moving forward.

“Changing Portugal’s history and hearing people say ‘Cristiano needs to win a World Cup to save his career’? No. I’ve won three titles with my country. Before that, Portugal had never won anything. I’m happy — very happy — but that shouldn’t define you as a player. It’s not an obsession,” said CR7, underlining that his success is already cemented beyond the international trophy.